Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

RPID opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

