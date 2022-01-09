Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $27.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

RTLR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

