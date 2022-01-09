Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RTLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

