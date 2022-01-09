Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

