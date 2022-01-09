Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,231 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of FB Financial worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE FBK opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

