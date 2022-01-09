Raymond James & Associates Buys 52,001 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of Village Farms International worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Village Farms International by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

