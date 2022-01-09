Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,550 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Gates Industrial worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

