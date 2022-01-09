Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

