Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after buying an additional 1,135,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

