Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWCO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.