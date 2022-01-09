Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

