Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

