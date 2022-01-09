Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,927 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $72,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 59.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,266,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 842,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,580,000 after acquiring an additional 679,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fortive by 64.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,316,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 513,910 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.95 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

