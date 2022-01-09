Raymond James Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

CSX stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

