Raymond James Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

