Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $5.17 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.17 million and $1.40 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.06 or 0.07442878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,714.26 or 1.00183394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

