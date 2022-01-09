RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of RBC Bearings worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

Shares of ROLL opened at $205.75 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.