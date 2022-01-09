Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz Sells 1,157 Shares

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Benz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Peter Benz sold 4 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151.00.

RDVT stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $42.47.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

