Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $815,651.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

