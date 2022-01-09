Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $815,651.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.