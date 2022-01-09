Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 53,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.