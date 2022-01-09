RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

