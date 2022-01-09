Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RSG traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $133.77. 910,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 229,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Republic Services by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

