Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

