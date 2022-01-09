Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 517.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $6,207,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.