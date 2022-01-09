RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0477 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $357,130.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

