RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Tops $12.60 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005489 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

