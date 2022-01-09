RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.69

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 223.69 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 191.98 ($2.59). RM shares last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 17,092 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £162.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.80.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

