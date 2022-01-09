Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,391 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLHA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

