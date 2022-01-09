Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of RCLF stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

