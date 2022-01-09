Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.39.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $178.61 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.