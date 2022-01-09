Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

