Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

