Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,745 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.46% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 796,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,796,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 337,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.