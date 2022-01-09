Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.