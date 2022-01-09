Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Sector Perform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 21,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

