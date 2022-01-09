Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $86.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.