Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.02. 5,100,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,070. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.