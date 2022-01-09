Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,147 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average is $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

