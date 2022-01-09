Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Newell Brands worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

