Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $120.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

