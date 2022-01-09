Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

