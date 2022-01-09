Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $27,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,191 shares of company stock worth $13,056,063 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.