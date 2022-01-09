Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $89.22 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42.

