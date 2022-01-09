Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,628 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Ziff Davis worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZD opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

