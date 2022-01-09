Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 1,517,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

