Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $1.54 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

