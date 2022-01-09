SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $102,421.08 and $193.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,049,541 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.