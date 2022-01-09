Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 845,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $11.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 287,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.59. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

