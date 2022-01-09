salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $228.31. 6,284,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,224. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.